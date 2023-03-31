Fantastic Four Is Getting A New Writer In Josh Friedman Marvel has reportedly brought on Josh Friedman, who worked on the script for Avatar: The Way of Water, to rewrite the script for Fantastic Four.

In December 2020, Marvel hosted their digital investor day, which was insane with many announcements. One of the big ones to come out was that they would be adapting the Fantastic Four in-house and bringing them to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We learned that Jon Watts would be directing, and the rumors around casting began. However, in April 2022, Watts stepped away from the project, citing a full schedule after directing the last three Spider-Man movies. Marvel did talk about Fantastic Four at San Diego Comic-Con, even releasing a shiny high-quality logo and giving them a release date of November 8, 2024 [at the time], and it would be the movie that kicks off phase six.

However, there was no announcement about a director. At the D23 Expo last September, Kevin Feige confirmed that Matt Shakman would be directing but was very quick to point out that not much else had been confirmed about the movie at that time. Casting reveal rumors for Fantastic Four at D23 Expo were one of the more pervasive rumors. We still don't have any casting confirmations half a year later, but we do have a new release date of February 14, 2025, as of last October. It seems that things are still moving behind the scenes. Matt Shakman is still set to direct, but we have a new script in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is bringing in Josh Friedman, who worked on the script for Avatar: The Way of Water and developed Snowpiercer for TNT, to work on a new script for Marvel's first family.

There is still absolutely nothing in terms of plot details, but it is still being billed as the movie that will "kick off" phase six of the Marvel Universe. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were initially working on the script, but it seems that they are looking in a different direction for this film in terms of script. In terms of casting, there is still absolutely nothing out there. If I were a betting woman, I'd say the summer or even later is probably the best guess, as the earliest Marvel will tell us anything about the Fantastic Four.