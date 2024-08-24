Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: alien, Alien: Romulus, fede alvarez, film, ian holm

Fede Álvarez on Using an Actor's Likeness for Alien: Romulus

Fede Álvarez opens up about the choice to include a former Alien star through CGI and animatronics in his new film Alien Romulus.

Article Summary Director Fede Álvarez discusses why he used CGI and animatronics to recreate Ian Holm in Alien: Romulus.

Ian Holm's iconic character returns in the new Alien film, bridging the gap between Alien and Aliens.

Holm's likeness was chosen for its fan-favorite status and with his family's approval for Alien: Romulus.

Álvarez explains the decision was to honor Holm's love for the character and his enduring legacy.

The late actor Ian Holm was attached to some of the most influential films of our time, with decades of work that included titles like The Lord of the Rings, The Fifth Element, and, of course, Alien. Although Holm was only involved in the first Alien film, his character certainly stood out with audiences, becoming a fan-favorite role and one of the most popular portrayals of his expansive career.

To fans' surprise, the recent franchise film titled Alien: Romulus (set between the events of Alien and Aliens) actually featured a CGI depiction of Holm, offering his character a notable role in the new, original narrative. So, what went into the decision to recreate Holm for this particular story? Here's what he had to say during a new interview regarding the subject.

Ian Holm's Family Approved of His Likeness Being Used for Alien: Romulus

Filmmaker Fede Álvarez tells the Los Angeles Times, "We were not trying to do what can't be done, which is to reproduce that person's talent as an actor because this is another character. The only thing they have in common is the likeness. We knew we were going to create an animatronic and that later, we were going to do CGI enhancements in the mouth and in the eyes, depending on the shots. Then the question arose, 'What face does it have? Who is it?' The only one who hadn't reappeared and who we found fascinating was Ian Holm." He then adds, "In the last 10 years after The Hobbit, Ian Holm felt like Hollywood had turned its back on him, and his widow felt he would have loved to be a part of this. He loved this character in particular."

All things considered, what are your thoughts on Holm's likeness being used for the newest Alien entry? The 20th Century Studios film Alien: Romulus is in theaters everywhere.

