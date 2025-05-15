Final Destination: Bloodlines Composer on Legacy, Tony Todd & More

Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines

It's been 14 years since the last Final Destination film, with Final Destination 5 in 2011, with directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein helping the latest with Bloodlines, along with a talented writing group including Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor, and Jon Watts. When Tim Wynn heard about the opportunity, he knew he had to take his shot and reunite with the duo. With an impressive filmography filled with games, TV shows, and films, the composer took his shot with New Line and Warner Bros and nailed his demo to be a part of the Jeffrey Reddick franchise in a journey he started in 2000 with the original Final Destination. The film franchise typically follows a family or friends trying to escape a curse after a premonition cheats Death of what it's owed. As Death comes to collect, chaos ensues. Wynn spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he got involved in the horror franchise, balancing his original score while honoring what previous composers like the late Shirley Walker and Brian Taylor did in the earlier films, and honoring the late Tony Todd in his final on-screen appearance.

Final Destination: Bloodlines: Composer Tim Wynn on Why Fans Will "Appreciate" the Franchise's Latest Entry

Bleeding Cool: How did you get involved with 'Final Destination: Bloodines?'

Well, I opened Twitter one day and saw that they were rebooting the franchise with Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein as the directors. I had worked with them on a previous TV show ['Mech-X4'] as well as a feature film ['Freaks' (2018)], so I was excited, first, as a fan of 'Final Destination,' because I'm so happy that they're rebooting the franchise. Second, I felt it was this moment where I had this amazing opportunity to talk to the directors and see if they would be interested in using me.

They said, "Yes," they would love to use me, except "We need to check with everybody at Warner Bros, and there are a lot of hoops to jump through." I said, "Well, let me. I feel so strongly that I'm the right person for the job on this. Let me write you some music. Let's not just see if they want to hire me, but let me write some music and the next theme for 'Final Destination.'" I did that and sent it to them. Two weeks later, they fell in love with the theme, and I got hired for it.

Obviously, we have the five other films that preceded this incarnation, from the late Shirley Walker and Brian Tyler. Was it something that you wanted to honor what they laid forth beforehand, or was it more important that you establish yourself for 'Bloodline '?'

It's a little bit of both. In the beginning, when I wrote the 15 minutes of music for New Line, it was all about the music and how I saw it working in the future. At that time, I didn't see the script or anything, so once I read it, and once we started going through the movie and seeing what was shot, we thought it would be a great time to find a place to use Shirley Walker's theme somewhere. It turned out we used it to represent Bloodworth, Tony Todd's character. No spoilers, but when he comes on the screen, you hear Shirley's theme underscoring it, and it's just a brilliant way to reintroduce the character for 'Final Destination.'

Seeing what they did with Tony's limited screen time was a touching moment, knowing everything that went down.

It was a total…it was a very touching moment. Before I knew when we spotted the scene, I was told that he was very ill and was in hospice at the time. He was probably going to die in the next month or two, so this was going to be his final moment on screen. It was a big responsibility for me and all the filmmakers to get that moment right and honor him and his legacy. When we finally recorded it about a month and a half later, it was something in the air, like Tony Todd's spirit was there. We could feel his presence, and we all had a little cry. It was emotional. He has meant so much to this franchise and Hollywood in general. We were just so honored to be able to do it.

What's it like working with Zach and Adam as creatives?

I absolutely love working with them because they are so smart, have great ideas, and are always willing to listen to your ideas. When I'm working with them, we're always collaborating. We're always going over like, "What about if we tried it this way? What if we try it that way?" They are just a dream to work with.

How does your previous work prepare you for this and the horror genre?

I have worked on 'Supernatural' for 15 seasons, but that's not really horror, and I've done some horror films throughout the years. I started in that genre, small independent films. I always had it in my back pocket, but fans of this film, in particular, will be excited that it has a little bit more depth than the other stories. With Final Destination one through five, there was a lot of emotional content. We just talked about how Tony Todd is singing his swan song, but there are a lot of moments in this movie that have a deep emotional connection to the other films, to this film, to the whole story in general. The fans are going to appreciate this movie.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, which also stars Kailyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger, will be released in theaters on May 16th.

