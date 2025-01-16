Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: final destination, Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines Teases Being One Step Closer To The End

The first logo for the latest film in the Final Destination franchise was shared on social media today. The film opens in theaters on May 16.

The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein with a script by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.

Bloodlines, the sixth installment, promises not to be a prequel or remake.

Eager fans anticipate a trailer, possibly during the Super Bowl or before The Wolf Man's release.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is flying under the radar a bit, but today, we got a tease thanks to Patrick Green on his X account. The newest film in the franchise, the sixth and latest since 2011, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. It will star Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Luan Gallagher, and Tony Todd in one of his final roles. The logo we got teased with is not much to go by besides really hammering home the release date of May 16.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Has Been A Long Time Coming

The Final Destination franchise comprises five previous films combined to make over $660 million worldwide. There have also been a bunch of tie-in novels and comics. All that we know for sure about this new film Bloodlines is that it is a sequel, not a prequel or remake. Everything else is up in the air until we get the first trailer. When will that be? My guess is around the Super Bowl, though there is a chance we see something this week so that it can play in theaters before The Wolf Man, which opens Friday. That is the first significant horror opening of 2025, and getting a teaser in front of people this weekend would not be a bad idea.

I loved the first Final Destination in 2000, as I was a huge fan of Devon Sawa. I have watched it many times, along with Idle Hands. However, the sequels never really did it for me; they never reached the heights of the first one, although it remains one of the best concepts in horror. Here's hoping they can capture some of that energy from the original and we get a sequel to rival the first film.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will open in theaters on May 16.

