Firestarter: Two New Clips Ahead Of Film's Release Friday

Firestarter hits theaters and Peacock this coming Friday, and we have two new clips to show you. The Stephen King adaptation is directed by Keith Tomas (The Vigil). The script is written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, Rectify), who will also executive produce. Jason Blum and Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman will produce. Martha De Laurentiis, who was an associate producer on the 1984 version of Firestarter that starred a really young Drew Barrymore as Charlie, will executive produce. Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, and Gloria Reuben all star. Check out the clips below.

Firestarter Synopsis

"In a new adaptation of Stephen King's classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; The Greatest Showman) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon; Fear the Walking Dead, Succession) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family's location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes; Wild Indian, Rutherford Falls) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans."

Firestarter will open in theaters this Friday and will be available to stream in Peacock. Here's hoping that this one turns out well for King fans.