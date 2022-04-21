Firestarter Score Is By John Carpenter, On Preorder Right Now

Firestarter releases very soon, and today we get word that John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies composed the score for the new adaptation of the Stephen King classic. This is huge news for horror fans, as a full, new John Carpenter score doesn't just happen all the time. Sacred Bones Records has a bunch of variations of the score available to preorder right now, but our favorite is the Waxwork Records exclusive "Flame Burst" vinyl. You can see that one below, and check out more details as well. You can order it here.

Firestarter Is Going To Kick Ass

"In partnership with our friends at Sacred Bones Records, we are thrilled to bring you FIRESTARTER Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies as an exclusive vinyl variant: "Flame Blast" colored vinyl (Yellow with Red Splatter) housed in front and back cover die-cut jackets with flame printed inner sleeves! The film is a new take on the thriller examining a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers and her fight to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. The film releases theatrically on May 13th, 2022, and stars Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera; it is directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and created by the producers of The Invisible Man. The story has become a classic, and the intense nature of the film creates a canvas for a dynamic soundtrack."

"The Firestarter soundtrack utilizes some of the best elements of Carpenter's famous musical repertoire and charts exciting new territory. The tracks range from fist-pumping sci-fi anthems to slow, reverb-drenched piano ballads, and each utilizes a variety of sonic applications. Skulking beats, skittering synths, crushing guitars, and an ever-lurking echo come together to create an album that is atmospheric and also deeply melodic, cohesive, and eclectic." Below you can hear the track "Firestarter End Titles" from the score.