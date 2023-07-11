Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Warner Bros, Wonka

First Trailer, Poster, and High-Quality Images For Wonka Are Released

The first trailer, poster, and high-quality images for Warner Bros. other Christmas musical, Wonka, have been released.

During the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon, they showed off two the trailer for both of the big musicals the studio is releasing this holiday season. We got the first trailer for the remake of The Color Purple recently, and now we have the trailer, the same one we saw back in April, it looks like, for Wonka as well, which is a film that has a giant question mark over the top of it. We also got a poster as well.

If there were a movie that is coming out this year where someone will throw out the "Who asked for this" question, it would be Wonka. So far, the social media reactions are looking a bit mixed, which isn't that surprising. The holiday season for 2023 is much like the summer in that there is very little room for error when you have a ton of other options. That means you can't be mediocre, and Wonka has a very good chance of being mediocre, and that means it has an even greater chance of getting lost in the holiday box office insanity.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, Wonka, set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

