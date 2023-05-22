The Color Purple: First Trailer For One Of The Big Winter Musicals Warner Bros. has released the first trailer, poster, and summary for the new reimagining of The Color Purple. It will be released on December 25th.

Warner Bros. is looking to bring the musical to the big screen this year, regardless of whether or not it seems like musicals will do well at the box office. Of the two that Warner Bros. is releasing, the bigger question mark absolutely hangs over Wonka since that seems to fall in the "who asked for this?" category of films. However, the other one is the new version of The Color Purple. It was only a matter of time before another version of this film would make it to the big screen, and a December release date makes sense since this would be a movie that they would push for awards season. They gave this film quite some time during CinemaCon, so everyone involved must be pretty sure they have another winner on their hands. We got the first trailer today and a detailed summary and cast list for the film.

The Color Purple: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker, Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fear the Walking Dead), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, BlacKkKlansman), H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, Grown-ish), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (Maid, The Chi), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The executive producers are Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott, and Michael Beugg.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Harpo Films Production, an Amblin Entertainment Production, a Scott Sanders Production/a QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, and internationally beginning on 18 January 2024.

