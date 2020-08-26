First Trailer & Poster for the Sundance Hit The Forty-Year-Old Version

There were a lot of awesome movies picked up and screened at Sundance this year before the entire world shut down. Some of them have released like Shirley and Palm Springs, some of them are Missing In Action [where the hell is Promising Young Woman], and one of them was The Forty-Year-Old Version. There were a lot of excellent movies, both written, directed and starring women at Sundance this year, and this movie was no exception. People have been wondering when Netflix, who picked up the distribution rights, was finally going to release this movie, and we got an answer, poster, and stills today. First, let's check out the poster.

That's a pretty stunning poster if we're being honest, and the movie is indeed shot in black and white. Let's take a look at the trailer along with some stills and a behind-the-scenes picture.

Here's the thing about black and white that some people don't understand; it's not as easy as you think to make it look good, and Blank and her team make this movie look beautiful. This is absolutely a great movie about going for your dreams, even if the rest of the world tells you that you should have given up. That you can find happiness and satisfaction in your life no matter what age you are.

Summary: Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she's left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. The Forty-Year-Old Version follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.

The Forty-Year-Old Version, directed by Radha Blank, stars Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, Haskiri Velazquez, Antonio Ortiz, TJ Atoms, Jacob Ming Trent, Stacey Sargeant, William Oliver Watkins, Meghan O'Neill, André Ward, Welker White, with Reed Birney. It will stream to Netflix on October 9th