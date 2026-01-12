Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, five nights at freddys 2, Universal Pictures

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Director Discusses Her Approach to Cameos

The director of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 details her approach to adding franchise cameos and easter eggs for longtime fans.

Article Summary Director Emma Tammi reveals her strategy for seamlessly integrating cameos in Five Nights at Freddy's 2

The sequel features hidden appearances from voice actors, creators, and familiar franchise faces

Cameos are designed to be subtle easter eggs, rewarding longtime Five Nights at Freddy's fans

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 continues the series tradition of layered surprises and fan-focused details

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise has plenty of built-in hype on its own, but part of the fun of the recent movies is how they sneak in small surprises for fans. Beyond the killer animatronics and expanding lore, the films have also started to carefully feature voice actors and content creators in small roles, turning cameos into little easter eggs that only some viewers will clock. That energy continues in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the sequel that takes the story a step forward while still taking the time to layer in even more of those fun background details. In a recent interview, director Emma Tammi talked about why she wants to keep that approach going if (and when) the series continues.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Filmmaker on Clever Cameo Inclusions

Tammi explains, "I think we would just keep trying to make an effort to incorporate as many as possible and as cleverly as possible. I think one of the things that's really fun is if you're not familiar with them, you don't even realize that you're watching a cameo. And if you do, you're screaming your head off. And if you're watching it in a theater with other fans, you realize that something very special is happening even if you don't know what it is." She adds, "I read one review that said that we hadn't put any cameos in the second movie at all. And I was like, 'There are quite a few.' And this person was just obviously not familiar with those people, and that's totally fine. But it also felt like, 'Oh, that's great. They're not sticking out and obvious. They're integrated into the film.' So I think that'd continue to be our goal."

On the casting side, the sequel brings back stars from the first film, including Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard, while adding new faces like Skeet Ulrich and Mckenna Grace. It also uses voice roles to lean into its cameos. MatPat, who briefly appeared in the first film, now voices Toy Bonnie, joined by franchise staple Kellen Goff as Toy Freddy and Megan Fox as Toy Chica, along with other creators and performers popping up in smaller background moments that only some fans will recognize on first watch.

In regard to the film's plot, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 adapts pieces of the second game. Set more than a year after the original, it follows Abby as she is drawn back toward the legacy of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and the Marionette's quest for revenge, while Mike and Vanessa try to contain the new wave of hauntings. The sequel has earned over $200 million worldwide so far, keeping talk of a third entry very much alive.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is in theaters and available on digital, giving fans plenty of chances to pause, rewind, and see which familiar voices and faces they can spot.

