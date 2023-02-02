Five Nights At Freddy's Blumhouse Film Has Begun Production The Blumhouse Five Nights At Freddy's film has begun production under the working title Bad Cupcake, according to a tweet from Jason Blum.

Five Nights At Freddy's has begun production under the name Bad Cupcake, and it was announced on Twitter last night. Years after Blumhouse gained the rights to make a film based on the mega-popular game franchise, they are finally heading into production in early 2023. Emma Tammi has been tapped to direct the film, with the film's animatronics being made by Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Scott Cawthon, the game's creator, and Jason Blum will produce the film. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback handled writing the script. Mary Stuart Masterson will star in the movie alongside the previously announced Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard.

Five Nights At Freddy's Could Be A Goldmine

"Five Nights at Freddy's is a horror video game in which you must survive after five nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza from the dangers of animatronic characters. Your mission is to try to survive five nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where strange events often happen. As a nightshift guard, you need to keep an eye on animatronic characters' movements via the restaurant's security cameras and avoid getting caught by terrifying dolls. When you are captured, the game ends. Why are the animatronic characters so scary? The animatronic characters are usual during the day, but their behavior becomes unpredictable at night. They could catch you anytime if you are caught off guard. Make sure that you carefully monitor the security cameras positioned throughout the restaurant to observe the animatronic characters from your small office. If anything's wrong, namely that if Freddy Fazbear and his mates aren't in the right place, you have to find them on the screens. If not, hide immediately."

This could be a goldmine for Blumhouse, especially with where they keep their budgets. It has taken so long for them to get this off the ground; kudos to Blum and the team for finally making it happen.