The Bikeriders Hits Digital Services To Rent Or Own Tomorrow

Focus Features is releasing their motorcycle club drama The Bikeriders on digital services to rent or own starting tomorrow, July 9th.

Article Summary The Bikeriders digital release hits tomorrow for rent or own.

Star-studded cast includes Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy.

$29 million gross for Focus Features' motorcycle club drama.

Film offers a tale of loyalty, power, and brotherhood.

The Bikeriders is still in theaters, but starting tomorrow you can rent or own the film on digital services. Starring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Michael Faist, and Norman Reedus, the biker drama has been a critical darling since premiering, and had a bigger-than-expected opening weekend at $10 million. It has grossed $29 million worldwide for Focus Features so far and should do pretty well on digital for itself. The film is written and directed by Jeff Nichols.

The Bikeriders Is Inspired By True Events

Loyalty, power, and brotherhood collide in Focus Features' "must-see summer movie" (USA Today) that critics are calling "Goodfellas on Harley-Davidsons" (Indiewire). THE BIKERIDERS is available for the first time exclusively on digital platforms where you can rent or buy beginning July 9, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, THE BIKERIDERS is inspired by true events and delivers on an exhilarating tale about legacy and freedom within a band of outsiders.

The film captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of the Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

This is one I have been looking forward to since being announced, and weirdly was not playing for very long near me. In this case, I am glad Focus Features is getting this a digital release sooner rather than later.

You can rent or own this film on digital tomorrow.

