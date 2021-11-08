Foo Fighters Horror Film Studio 666 Gets A February Release Date

Foo Fighters fans, a while back, we heard about a horror film starring the band, and now we have a title, release date, and even a poster. The Foo Fighters, currently made up of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shifiett, and Rami Jaffee, will star in Studio 666 from Hatchet 3 director BJ McDonnell. Also starring in the film are Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin. The film will release in over 2500 theaters on February 25th, 2022. The film was made in the same house where they recorded their latest album, Minutes To Midnight. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film," said Dave Grohl.

Foo Fighters Horror Rock Film? How 80's Of Them

"In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. Grohl continues: "Like most things Foo, STUDIO 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, "Medicine at Midnight" (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up."