Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Bloomquist Brothers, dark sky films, Founders Day

Founders Day: Political Slasher Film Coming To Theaters In 2024

A new political slasher film has been picked up by Dark Sky Films for release in 2024. Founders Day will intorduce us to The Founder.

Article Summary Dark Sky Films secures 2024 release for political slasher 'Founders Day' by Bloomquist Bros.

'Founders Day' dazzles at festivals, eagerly awaited by genre enthusiasts for theatre debut.

Film explores a tense mayoral election backdrop with a mysterious, masked killer on the loose.

Cast includes Devin Druid, Emilia McCarthy, and other notable names; a topical slasher revival.

Founders Day is a new political slasher film from the Bloomquist Brothers that has been playing festivals to great acclaim. The film has been picked up by Dark Sky Films for a theatrical release early in 2024, according to a new report from THR. "We're very happy to be partnering with the team at Dark Sky, who know and love the power of genre cinema like we do," said the Bloomquist Brothers. "As the chaos of modern politics rages, The Founder is primed and ready to be unleashed on American audiences."

Founders Day Sounds Like A Solid Slasher

A small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election. As accusations fly and the threat of a masked killer darkens every street corner, the residents must race to uncover the truth before fear consumes the town."With whodunnit slashers serving as our entry point into the genre, we are elated to bring our own mischief-laden, blood-soaked mystery to life," said the Bloomquist brothers. "Founders Day is a slasher for the world we are living in right now, and we can't wait for the speculation on who's behind the mask to begin…"

Devin Druid (13 Reasons Why), Emilia McCarthy (SkyMed), Amy Hargreaves (13 Reasons Why), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), William Russ (Boy Meets World), Naomi Grace (NCIS), Olivia Nikkanen (The Society), Jayce Bartok (When They See Us), Andrew Stewart Jones (Gotham), Tyler James White (The Villains of Valley View), Erik Bloomquist (Weekenders), Adam Weppler (Long Lost), Kate Edmonds (The Third Saturday in October), Dylan Slade, and Arun Cameron Storrs star in the film.

What a great idea for a slasher and topical, of course. Themed slasher films are making a big comeback right now, between Founders Day and Thanksgiving. Horror will be all the better for it. When a release date is announced, we will let you know.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!