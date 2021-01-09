Frank Grillo S@!% His Pants Doing Captain America Winter Soldier Stunt

Frank Grillo stars in the MCU as Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones where he was a performer of many, many stunts of a dangerous nature. It came with the role, being a SHIELD ops agent in the field with Captain America, you are going to see some action. But apparently there was one stunt that made the veteran actor second guess all of his life decisions. Near the beginning of the film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the characters land on a boat to take on Batroc The Leaper, and the stunt made Grillo…well, as he told Collider, nervous to say the least.

Frank Grillo Makes Winter Soldier That Much Better

"We were doing Cap 2, Winter Soldier, and we were out in Long Beach on an aircraft carrier. So however many stories above sea level the boat is… it's like 150 feet up, right? There was a crane on the deck which was another 150 feet up, so you're probably 300 feet up from the water. And basically what we had to do was clip into the crane, and they dropped us so that it looked like we were flying onto the boat. And I wasn't gonna do it. I said, 'I'm not doing that! Let my guy do it, I'm not doing it.' And Scarlett Johansson said, 'Well I'm doing it!' So she went and did it, and then I had to do it. (laughs) I think in the movie I fly in behind her. And she didn't, but I had shit in my pants, because I was that afraid. And it was pitch black! It was nighttime."

Maybe that is why he joined Hydra, so he wouldn't have to do things like that anymore.