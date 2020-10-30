Fright Night: Mark Hamill Joins Reunion Hosted by Michigan Democrats

Charlie Brewster (William Ragsdale) and Amy (Amanda Bearse) have a new ally to battle the forces of evil, a Jedi knight in Luke Skywalker with actor Mark Hamill. The Star Wars star is the latest to join one of the several fundraiser pop culture reunions as the cast of the 1985 original film Fright Night is getting together thanks to the Michigan Democrat Party. Hamill made the announcement of the appearance via Twitter, writing, "EXCITING NEWS! I'll be taking part in the #FrightNight reunion benefitting the @michigandems THIS FRIDAY! Donate any amount for this spooky script read (of course not as spooky as 4 more years of tRUMP!) Join in the fun & do some good while you do!" The last time Hamill played a vampire was his memorable turn as Jim in the FX series What We Do in the Shadows.

Hamill along with actors Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian) and Fright Night "superfan" Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) will be featured guests alongside most of the surviving cast of the cult classic, which includes Ragsdale, Bearse, Chris Sarandon, Stephen Geoffreys, Jonathan Stark, Dorothy Fielding, Art Evans, and Chris Hendrie. The Q&A panel will be hosted and moderated by Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel. Written and directed by Tom Holland, not to be confused with his namesake who stars in the MCU Spider-Man films, Fright Night focuses on teenage Charlie, who peers through his window at his neighbor Jerry (Sarandon), who he suspects is a vampire. To his dismay, the authorities, friends, and family don't believe him. With no one else to turn to, the horror fan goes to actor-turned-host Peter Vincent, played by the late Roddy McDowell, to help investigate along with his friends Amy and Evil Ed (Geoffreys).

"We know the road to the White House goes directly through Michigan," said Lavora Barnes, Michigan Democratic party chair. "We are thrilled that the cast of Fright Night is willing to host this unique event and help the Michigan Democratic Party. This is going to be a very cool Halloween experience." The event is one of many different casts reuniting for a political cause, including The Princess Bride, Seinfeld, Star Trek, Happy Days, etc.

