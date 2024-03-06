Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Chris Hemsworth Has Shared A New BTS Image

Chris Hemsworth has shared a new beind-the-scenes image from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be released on May 24th.

Article Summary Chris Hemsworth teases his character's ride in a new BTS image from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The prequel to the Mad Max: Fury Road is set to hit theaters on May 24th, 2024.

Director George Miller returns to the dystopian world with an origin story for Furiosa.

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne, and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Discovery is off to a pretty decent start to 2024, even if the whole Coyote vs. Acme thing still leaves a bitter taste in everyone's mouth. Dune: Part Two is off to a solid start at the box office, and the critical reception is the kind that studios dream of. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also right around the corner, but May is when the next big film for the studio drops. The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road has spent some time in development hell, but Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently set to be released on May 24th. We should all start the campaign for Fury Road to get a theatrical re-release before Furiosa comes out because you can't see that film too many times on the big screen, but for now, we are getting some more details. Star Chris Hemsworth shared a new behind-the-scenes image on his official Instagram showing off his character's very impressive ride.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

