Furiosa Star Says the Mad Max Prequel is Her "Bloodiest" Film Yet

We're still more than a year away from the theatrical release of the Mad Max prequel film Furiosa, but thankfully it's still making a lot of headway on the production front!

When the titular character was introduced in the 2015 Mad Max release and first played by Charlize Theron, she became a favorite fan character in a widely successful post-apocalyptic franchise. Despite her individual popularity, the solo film wouldn't actually officially gain traction until the 2020 casting announcement of Anya Taylor-Joy for the Furiosa-centric title (who was then tapped to play a younger version of the beloved character from Mad Max: Fury Road). Now, as we head into the final portion of 2022, the Furiosa flick has finally wrapped filming, and Taylor-Joy has a lot to process.

In a new interview with IndieWire, the film's primary star, Taylor-Joy discussed wrapping the project and explained, "I've been on a different planet for the last seven months; I think I need to sit down and attempt to try and digest what's happened over the last seven months. But I'm incredibly, incredibly proud of it, and so proud of all of the people I got to work with, and just the amount of love and effort and work that went into it, I'm excited to see it." A sentiment the star also shared just days ago.

Furiosa Will Be A Bloody Good Time

Later in the interview, the Furiosa actor went on to elaborate, "It's the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something," she says to the publication before also adding, "any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I'm just having a ball, that's where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street."

Considering that the film's star is still reflecting on everything that went into the badass action film, it sounds like Furiosa will become quite the Mad Max installment!

Furiosa will hit theaters in May of 2024.