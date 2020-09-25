G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes Star Henry Golding Shares Experiences on Set

One of the most anticipated spinoffs in G. I. Joe: Snake Eyes is underway, and for star Henry Golding, who plays the title character, he's getting a crash course in pain. The actor spoke to NME about what's it like on set when filming began. "Snake Eyes has just blown me away," Golding said. "They've recreated G.I. Joe into something very cool and a far throw from what we've seen thus far on the big screen. I think there's room for many spinoffs, to be honest. This, I think, will be the launch of a brand-new franchise."

Golding is referring to the first two films from the Hasbro franchise for Paramount Pictures in Rise of Cobra (2009) and Retaliation (2013), which combined for $678 million globally at the box office. His first days on set is an adjustment, to say the least. "To be honest, it was painful," he admitted. "It's definitely much more of a martial arts film than a superhero movie. It's very, very physical. I fucking hated it in the beginning because I couldn't even squat down and go to the bathroom. The first week was literal hell. I think I cried on the phone to my manager. I was like: 'I don't know what I'm doing!'"

Golding stars as the title character with Andrew Koji (The Warrior) playing his rival Storm Shadow. Joining them are Úrsula Corberó as the Baroness taking over the role from Sienna Miller from the 2009 film, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Peter Mensah, and Samara Weaving as Scarlett taking over the role from Rachel Nichols from Rise of Cobra. Golding himself takes over Snake Eyes from Ray Park from the first two films, Koji from Byung-hung Lee. With delays in shooting due to pandemic, G. I. Joe: Snake Eyes expects to hit theatres on October 22, 2021.