Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 Review: Exactly What You Expect

Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 5/10 G. I. Joe Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 by Rob Liefeld is exactly what you expect, delivering big "kid playing with action figures" energy.

Rob Liefeld, more than any comics artist, has ever belonged to an era, is the living embodiment of what people think of as 90s comic art, and he embraces that with confidence and glee in his heart. You can see it when he speaks in interviews. The man loves what he does and seems to make it his life's mission to bring what is his idea of fun to comics. Now, he's taking on the iconic G. I. Joe character Snake Eyes in a new series from IDW. Let's see how Liefeld, both one of the most controversial and most beloved figures in comics, brings that bombastic energy to G. I. Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1.

With G. I. Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1, Rob Liefeld does exactly what you knew he was going to do. Nearly every page is action, and every bit of interaction with characters is turned into dramatic poses meant to show of musculature, scowls, and the most clenched of fists. The story, which sees Snake Eyes take on Kirigun, a wizard that looks like a red mummy, is a dizzyingly paced vehicle by which to show the characters' badassery. Snake Eyes is, essentially, an art book here, with the character designs, action, and poses of the characters as the highlight of the book. If you like Liefeld's work and already enjoy Snake Eyes, you'll love it. The story has a "kid playing with his action figures" vibe to it, with Snake Eyes blazing through set-pieces, already on his way out of a scene and onto the next battle before the narrative purpose of the scene could be understood. It's all in service of showing a cool character doing cool things, and, for those looking for a comic to marvel at how badass Snake Eyes is, it does that well.

Along with Liefeld, who plotted the story and supplied the art, G. I. Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 is crafted by writer Chad Bowers, who is responsible for "script and dialogue." So, "script." Adelso Corona delivers additional inks, AndWorld Design letters, and Federico Blee supplies standout colors that work well with Liefeld's famous style.

G. I. Joe: Snake Eyes: Deadgame #1 will thrill anyone who already loves both the character and Rob Liefeld. For anyone else, it'll do very little to warm readers to either the character or the Liefeld's work. For those that saw Liefeld's name and were taken by the art, though, this book does exactly what you expect it to, nonstop, from beginning to end.