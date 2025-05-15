Posted in: Games, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Gears of War

Gears of War Film Is Eyeing David Leitch To Direct

Netflix is reportedly eyeing David Leitch to direct the film adaptation of Gears of War, which has been in varying levels of development since 2007.

The Gears of War adaptation has seen many delays since original rights were initially acquired by New Line Cinema in 2007.

Jon Spaihts is attached as the screenwriter, but major updates have been scarce since 2023.

The hit video game franchise follows Delta Squad battling the monstrous Locust Horde on Sera.

We learned that Netflix was adapting Gears of War into a movie and television show back in November 2o22. It made sense, people are starting to respect video game adaptations, and some of them are pretty good. The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Uncharted really helped pave the way for other projects that have been hanging out in development hell for a long time to finally get some movement. Netflix also has the rights to make a BioShock movie, which is supposedly still happening. In March 2023, Netflix confirmed that Jon Spaihts was working on the screenplay, but we haven't heard anything since. Today, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that David Leitch was reportedly in talks to direct the film.

The summary for the franchise that was released when the project was first announced is, "Gears of War follows the Delta Squad, a ragtag crew of infantry members locked in mortal combat with the Locust Horde, a monstrous race of genetically altered humans from the underground. Led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, the crew faces off against their enemies on the increasingly hostile planet of Sera."

The first video game in the Gears of War series was released in November 2016 on the Xbox 360 and became a smash hit. It was critically beloved and sold millions of units in its opening weeks. To the surprise of no one, that meant we were getting more games. The first game was followed by games two through five in 2008, 2011, 2016, and 2019, respectively. We've also seen novelizations and a spin-off game released in 2013. This is also another video game movie that has been crawling around in development hell for a long time, and by a "long time," we mean "nearly 20 years" because the rights for a film were first purchased by New Line Cinema in 2007.

