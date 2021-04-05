Ghostbusters: Afterlife- Bill Murray Says Film Has Feel Of Original

Bill Murray is coming back as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Afterlife this year, as are Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Sadly Harold Ramis will only be there in spirit, but with so many of the iconic cast of that original film coming back, this really has a chance to be special for fans of the franchise. Recently while getting the Maltin Modern Master Award as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Murray spoke a bit about Ghostbusters, the new film, and what to expect when it finally opens this fall.

Can Ghostbusters: Afterlife Hurry Up And Come Out Already?

"I remember [Jason Reitman] calling me and saying, 'I've got an idea for another Ghostbusters. I've had this idea for years.' I thought, 'What the heck could that possibly be?' I remember him when he was a kid. I remember his Bar Mitzvah. I was like, 'What the heck? What does this kid know?' But he had a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life. It really has the feel of the first one, more than the second one or the [2016] one. It has a different feel than two out of four," Murray continues. "I think he's really got something."

There is not much left to tell us about this film; we just want to see it. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has had numerous release date changes, both before and during the pandemic. For now, the love letter to fans we all expect this film to be is set to open on November 11th, and hopefully, that actually happens.