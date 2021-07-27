What We Learned From The New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally coming out in November, and a longer trailer came out this morning to much fanfare. The reactions online have been immediate and have to make Sony happy, as people are nothing but excited for this new Busters adventure. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. Sadly Harold Ramis will only be there in spirit, but with so many of the iconic cast of that original film coming back, this really has a chance to be special for fans of the franchise. Joining in on the fun are Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Carrie Coon. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer can be found below.

Here's What We Noticed In The New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer

We now know that Egon moved to this farmhouse whenever the original four decided to call it quits because something was happening under this town, Sommerville, Oklahoma. Areas with no fault lines don't have seismic activity, folks. Sadly, Egon passed away but left the house to his daughter Callie (Coon) and her two kids Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace). Clearly, Phoebe is the "new" Egon here, as we see her solving puzzles and discovering things in the trailer. She even poses what they are facing could be the apocalypse in a very Harold Ramis sort of way. The film is a look at the Spengler family really, that much is obvious.

It also looks like Janine (Potts) was in charge of handling Egon's affairs, as she has a conversation about what exactly she has inherited in the farmhouse. This leads us to Trevor and Phoebe taking the newly discovered Ecto-1 for a spin because it's "the only one with an engine." We have seen this previously, but it really is a well-done scene. We then learn that Rudd's Mr. Grooberson is not only a teacher at the school who knows Callie but a seismologist trying to figure out why the town is experiencing earthquakes.

We then get our first hint on the paranormal activities in this new Ghostbusters film. We cut to the kids hanging out near an abandoned mine. Notice the name on the construction company is Shandor Mining Co. Ivo Shandor was the leader of the Cult of Gozer and the designer of 550 Central Park West, the apartment complex Dana Barrett (Weaver) was living and where the Manhattan Crossrip took place in the original film.

Then we start to see a montage of things. In that mine shaft, there are statues of Gozer and her worshippers, as well as Terror Dogs on either side. That becomes a big problem when some familiar ominous clouds and lights in the sky appear on a nearby big hill, and someone who looks an awful lot like the form Gozer took in the first film emerges from the shaft temple. We see a zombie trying to order coffee, a Terror Dog smoke monster attacking Mr. Grooberson, and maybe possessing him? One chases him as well out of a Walmart where we get another look at the mini-Stay Pufts.

The kids are in action next, full-on Ghostbusters action as they track down and catch new ghost Muncher with a trap on wheels (!), all set to the voiceover from Ray Stantz in the first movie from their tv commercial. We end with a red phone ringing in an Occult Bookstore as we hear Ray say to the person on the other end, "We're Closed."

So what did you think of the trailer? Is that person holding a PKE Meter Venkman or a flashback to Egon? Why did Gozer, who can take any form as we know, choose the flattop lady? Where are the other two new Ghostbusters? Do you find this "appealing to a non-Ghostbusters fan" like I keep reading? Let us know. Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens on November 11th.