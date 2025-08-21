Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys 2, universal pictures home entertainment

Giveaway: Win A Prize Bundle For The Bad Guys 2

We have a special prize pack for the film The Bad Guys 2, and all you need to do to win it is follow ALL of the instructions

Article Summary Enter for a chance to win a special The Bad Guys 2 prize bundle celebrating the movie's home release.

Bundle includes a signed Aaron Blabey print, digital code, branded merch, and more exclusive swag.

To win, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the official contest post with hashtag #BCBadGuys2.

Contest is open to US participants only and ends Sunday, August 24 at 11am PT—winners chosen at random.

Would you like to win a special prize pack for the film The Bad Guys 2? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has given us a prize bundle to celebrate the film's home release, which happened on August 19. The bundle includes an Aaron Blabey (author of the comic book series) signed print, a film digital code, a branded notebook, a water bottle, lollipops, door hangers, sticky notes, a pencil pouch, and more. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCBadGuys2. You have until Sunday, August 24, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a special prize pack for film The Bad Guys 2. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

