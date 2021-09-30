Gladiator 2: Ridley Scott on His Next Project, Working on Script

Ridley Scott has his eyes set on his next project with Gladiator 2. Speaking with Empire, the director provided the update while on the set of his latest film Kitbag, the Napoleon Bonaparte biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy). "I'm already having [the next] 'Gladiator' written now," Scott said. "So when I've done Napoleon, 'Gladiator' will be ready to go."

Peter Berg, whose previous work includes the upcoming The Batman for Warner Bros and Top Gun: Maverick for Paramount, is penning the script for the sequel to the 2000 film. It starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, who escaped his execution and was framed for his emperor's murder at the hands of his son Commodus (Phoenix). The disgraced Roman general is sold off into slavery and forced to fight into gladiatorial combat, thinking of a way to get revenge for his murdered family and himself.

Gladiator, written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, also starred Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Richard Harris, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, and Tomas Arana. The film won five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Crowe, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Effects, Visual Effects. It was also nominated an additional seven times, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Phoenix and Best Director for Scott. Gladiator was also a box office success for Universal, garnering $465 million globally and nearly crossing $190 million domestically.

As for the plot of Gladiator 2, producers revealed in 2019 (via Indiewire) that the sequel will take place two decades after the original. At the conclusion of the 2000 film, both Maximus and Commodus died at each other's hands. Before the start of their climactic battle, Commodus stabbed Maximus in his side so it would be easier to take out in front of the crowd at the Coliseum. Summoning his final ounce of strength, Maximus would outlast the emperor, killing him before succumbing to his mortal wound, but not before delivering the speech, which was the final will and testament of the emperor he served in Marcus Aurelius (Harris).