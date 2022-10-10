Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Tickets On Sale & A U.K. Release

Knives Out was one of the surprise hits of 2019, even though it shouldn't have been a surprise at all. The cast was absolutely fantastic, and there was a running joke that if everyone in the world wasn't in the two Avengers movies, then half of Hollywood was in Knives Out. The movie made a decent amount of money at the box office, but the critical acclaim and the fact that it ended up shortlisted for a bunch of awards helped too. This is a modern-day detective story, and the best thing about those movies is that you don't need to bring back the entire cast for the sequel, just the detective, so it isn't surprising that we are getting another one in the form of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Now at Netflix, after the streamer paid a cool ~$500 million for the rights to the second and third movies, people were wondering if they would get the chance to see the sequel in theaters. Last week, we found out that 600 US theaters would get a Glass Onion release. Today, according to Variety, select Vue and Cineworld cinemas in the United Kingdom will also screen the movie from November 23-29 as well.

Ticks for the US run of Glass Onion: A Knives Out in theaters also went on sale today, and Netflix shared a quick little video about it. Go get your tickets so you can see this movie early, but remember to be kind to the theater workers who are there over the holiday weekend.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres December 23 on Netflix, but you can catch a sneak preview of Rian Johnson's new movie a full month early — for one week only! — starting November 23! https://t.co/5VZ68Aq5c5 pic.twitter.com/kVU4cEtVbd — Netflix (@netflix) October 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. It will play in theaters from November 23rd to 29th and will stream to Netflix on December 23rd.