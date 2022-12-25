Glass Onion Stars Do Their Impressions of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc

There's something to be said about the charismatic appeal of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, which is the creation of writer-director Rian Johnson. The latest mystery is Netflix's Glass Onion, which follows up on 2019's massively successful Knives Out. The film follows random guests invited to a remote Greek island courtesy of conglomerate Miles Bron (Edward Norton); among them is the unintended guest in Craig's Blanc. Netflix released a featurette called Benoit Accent Challenge, and the participants are Jessica Henwick (Peg), Madelyn Cline (Whiskey), Leslie Odom Jr (Lionel Toussaint), and Kate Hudson (Birdie Jay).

Glass Onion's Benoit Accent Challenge

Henwick and Cline are paired off, while Odom Jr and Hudson make up the other group. The clip starts with Henwick uttering the first Blanc line, "I like the Glass Onion as a metaphor. An object that seems densely layered, but in reality, the center is in plain sight." Cline compliments how her co-star before the clip from the film is played. Next up is Odom Jr, who puts up an equally commendable effort to Hudson's it, "Fucking great." Following Hudson's attempt, she remained critical of herself before they both saw Craig's performance as to reference. Odom Jr explains what both their impressions were missing.

Cline starts the following line, "This case has confounded me like no other," before Henwick repeats as she describes Craig's tendencies he does with his mouth as Benoit. When it cuts to Odom Jr and Hudson, they lament their lack of prep. After both utter the lines, Hudson compliments her co-star again. When she asks Odom Jr if her attempt was terrible, he responds that he's doing an impression based on her "impression of Benoit." After playing the clip, both provide a more accurate follow-up. The following line Cline starts is, "I need danger. The hunt. The challenge." The scene in question is when Benoit is in the bathtub on a Zoom call before it shifts back to Odom Jr and Hudson's attempt. For more on how the four tackle their final line challenge, you can check the video below. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which also stars Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn, is available to stream on Netflix.

The Glass Onion shows off their damn fine impressions of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc pic.twitter.com/vrA23lqCPt — Netflix (@netflix) December 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet