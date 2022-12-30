Glass Onion: The "Horrible Accident" Of Releasing Post-Twitter

This article will contain SPOILERS for Glass Onion, so if you haven't had the chance to check out the latest mystery movie on Netflix or during its limited theatrical run, this will go over one of the big reveals in the final moments of the film. It's one of the good reveals, too, so if you're interested in this movie, go and check it and we'll see you back here after you've enjoyed yourself.

Is Miles Bron Elon Musk? Not Exactly, But It Is An Amazing Coincidence

Sometimes, real life is so much funnier than anything the best writer could come up with. When writer and director Rian Johnson was writing the character of Miles Bron for Glass Onion, Elon Musk was on his mind, but he was not the only person he was thinking of. There are a lot of tech billionaires out there that you could say that Miles is very similar to. Musk hadn't bought Twitter and tipped his hand publicly that he's a complete idiot, much in the same way that it is revealed that Miles is an idiot as well. Everyone has been talking to Johnson about it, and Wired is the latest outlet to bring up the amazing coincidence of the release of the film and the Twitter takeover causing Musk's mask to fall.

"It's so weird," Johnson said to a comment about the Twitter takeover lining up with the film's release. "It's very bizarre. I hope there isn't some secret marketing department at Netflix that's funding this Twitter takeover."

Wired went on to joke that this was all a way to get people to watch Glass Onion, but Johnson went on to say that this is all a "horrible, horrible accident." It accidentally made the film political in a way Johnson perhaps didn't quite intend. He was making a statement but didn't have a specific target in mind. The universe just cosmically created one.

"There's a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it," Johnson said once again, trying to explain that Miles is not based just on Musk but an amalgamation of many tech billionaires out there. "But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, "Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon." And that's just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

Johnson does seem to have a sense of humor about the entire thing, even if he probably is getting a little sick of people asking him if Miles is based on Musk. Either way, the comedy of reality remains the best, and all we can do is laugh at it. What else can you do? Johnson a certain made a certain conservative pundit mad the other way and also revealed that said pundit doesn't understand how mysteries work. Also, it is amusing to watch Musk's fans insist that Miles is Musk despite Johnson telling him he isn't. At this point, Musk's fans are insisting that he's an idiot. Comedy.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: Summary, Cast, Release Date

