Glen Powell Knows When Top Gun 3 Is Happening

Top Gun 3 was announced back in January, and star Glen Powell has revealed that he "has a date" when asked when production will start.

To say that Glen Powell is having one hell of a year might be the understatement of the century. He was already a rising star with Top Gun: Maverick, but with Hit Man becoming a hit on Netflix and Twisters once again proving that there is some life left at the box office, people are loving him. He's been getting booked for remakes of major movies and new projects left and right, but we know that Powell is one of the people who could (and appears to be) return for Top Gun 3. To the surprise of precisely no one, the film was announced at the beginning of the year, but we haven't heard anything about it yet. It sounds like the people involved know something, though.

Powell was recently on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (via Variety). When asked which project would happen first: the Normal People continuation with his Twisters costar Daisy Edgar-Jones or Top Gun 3, Powell said Top Gun 3. When asked to elaborate, he said, "I mean, I have a date," which indicates that he knows at least a window for when they want to start production. Could he share anything about the movie? "Absolutely not," Powell said, and, yeah, that tracks. Top Gun 3 isn't the next movie Powell will be shooting, however, as production for Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man begins this fall, so the earliest would be sometime next year.

To say that Top Gun: Maverick was massive would be an understatement. It made $1.5 billion at the box office, which is no longer common in a post-COVID world. It was frequently hailed as one of the best films of 2022 and became the movie everyone talked about when it came to preserving theatrical releases. Top Gun: Maverick was a film that people kept saying that Paramount should release on streaming during COVID because they kept delaying it repeatedly. However, they were secure in the knowledge that they had a theatrical winner, and it paid off for them. Unsurprisingly, a third film is on the way with how positively new and old fans embraced the film. It's also not common for "decades-later" sequels to be as good as the original, so to say that Top Gun 3 has a high bar to clear would be the understatement of a lifetime.

