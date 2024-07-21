Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, Twisters, Weekend Box Office

Twisters Blows Away The Weekend Box Office Competition

Twisters handily won the Weekend Box Office and sent Despicable Me 4 tumbling to second place after two weeks on top.

Article Summary 'Twisters' whirls to $80.5 million, crushes the box office as weekend winner.

Sequel success blows 'Despicable Me 4' to second after a two-week reign.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" projected to break records with a $215 million debut.

'Inside Out 2' nears record as highest-grossing animated film ever.

Twisters came and ran a path of destruction through the weekend box office. A sequel to the 1996 original, it sucked up an amazing $80.5 million to handily win the weekend. I guess there were a lot of Twister fans who were excited after waiting 28 years for the sequel. The "A-" CinemaScore bodes well for its legs through the rest of summer as well, even with the buzzsaw that is coming next week. I think we can officially say that Glenn Powell is also a movie star after he has helped propel Anyone But You to big-time money, and now this is way above tracking.

Twisters Sent The Family Films Down A Peg

Twisters sent the two-week champ Despicable Me 4 down to second place. It added another $23.8 million, as it continues to hold better than the last three films in the franchise. Third was Inside Out 2, adding $12.8 million. It is on the cusp of becoming the highest-grossing animated film ever. Surprisingly, Longlegs held up exceptionally well, adding another $11.7 million and only dropping -48% to finish in fourth. That is a great hold for a horror film, especially one that audiences exiting the film have been lukewarm about it. Rounding out the top five was another horror film holding up well, A Quiet Place: Day One. That film scored $6.1 million and sent it over the $125 million mark.

The weekend box office top five for July 19th:

Twisters- $80.5 million Despicable Me 4- $23.8 million Inside Out 2- $$12.8 million Longlegs- $11.7 million A Quiet Place: Day One- $6.1 million

Next week, what is going to be the biggest opening of the summer is here. Deadpool & Wolverine will win the weekend, and the only question is if it can reach the lofty heights that everyone expects. I think it does, though I am not sure it will have the legs past the opening weekend. That remains to be seen, but I will put the opening at $215 million, by far a record for an R-rated film. Anything less than $200 million, and I would be a little surprised. Every major opening has been overperformed in the last six weeks as people are packing theaters. That shouldn't change here.

