Glen Powell Says The Running Man Stunts Were No Joke

Glen Powell opens up about the intense stunt work on Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, explaining how physically demanding the shoot was.

The Running Man promises a more grounded tone, closer to Stephen King’s original dystopian novel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger praised the movie's tough action scenes and authentic, high-stakes atmosphere.

Powell discusses the challenge of making the stunts believable, with real hits and physical risk involved.

Edgar Wright's take on The Running Man is shaping up to be one of the more ambitious Stephen King adaptations on the horizon. Because apparently, the new film, led by Glen Powell, revisits King's dystopian game show nightmare with a promise of tougher stunts, a more grounded tone, and a story that leans closer to the original novel than the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger adaptation.

Now, Powell is opening up about just how physically challenging the shoot was.

Glen Powell on The Running Man Stunt Work

As he explains to Screen Rant, "It's a process to really sell stunts. From an outsider's perspective, when you're watching a movie, you're like, 'Okay, I'm sure they're padded up or whatever,' but you're delivering and taking a lot of hits over the course of a movie. And Arnold really appreciated that [about this film]. He's like, 'One of the hardest action movies–those are just not easy things to get right.'"

The new Running Man goes back to King's 1982 novel, written under his Richard Bachman pen name. Set in a collapsing future United States, the story follows Ben Richards, an unemployed family man who volunteers for a deadly reality show in a desperate bid to earn money for his sick daughter. Once he enters The Running Man, he is branded a criminal and turned loose while a team of professional Hunters chases him down for a bloodthirsty audience. Survive long enough, and he wins a life-changing fortune. Fail, and he dies on live television.

Powell stars as Richards, with Josh Brolin playing ruthless showrunner Dan Killian and Colman Domingo as the charismatic host of the program. The ensemble also includes Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, William H. Macy, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Katy O'Brian, and Karl Glusman. Paramount will officially release The Running Man in the United Kingdom on November 12, 2025, followed by the United States on November 14, in formats that include IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema.

Between Wright's style, King's still-relevant premise, and Powell throwing himself into the physicality of the production, this adaptation is clearly gearing up to become an effective update on high-stakes television. Will you be watching The Running Man?

