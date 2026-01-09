Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus Zero, Toho

Godzilla Minus Zero Will Hit Theaters On November 6th

Godzilla Minus Zero will be released in theaters on November 6th, as announced this evening by Toho. The entire team from Minus One is back.

Article Summary Godzilla Minus Zero launches in US theaters on November 6th, as announced by Toho.

The film brings back director Takashi Yamazaki and the acclaimed Minus One creative team.

Godzilla Minus One won major awards and set high expectations for this highly anticipated sequel.

Godzilla’s global popularity is at an all-time high, with new films, toys, and comics surging.

Godzilla Minus Zero has a release date. The latest film in the kaiju franchise will hit theaters in the US on November 6th. No other details on the film were given tonight. However, the official logo, designed and drawn by director Takashi Yamazaki, who also wrote the new film, was released back in November. This follows up on his mega-popular and Academy Award-winning film, Godzilla Minus One. The same team that did those effects, Shirogumi, is back again for this latest film.

Godzilla Minus Zero Needs To Hurry Up

That last film was the 30th in the franchise in Japan and won over 50 year-end awards, grossing over $110 million worldwide on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon. That culminated in winning the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Toho was quick to announce the sequel was already in development, and that Yamazaki would be back to both write and direct. Additionally, Legendary has been releasing regular films every couple of years within their MonsterVerse; the latest was Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, which went on to gross $572 million worldwide. A new film in that franchise is also currently wrapping up production.

Additionally, considering the popularity of the toy lines, the number of comics on the stands every month, and all the product tie-ins, this has to be the most popular Godzilla has ever been. Minus One was considered by many to be the best film in the franchise since the original 1954 film, and some even think it is the best overall. That is a high bar for this next film to live up to. But after seeing Minus One so many times now, I really believe the best is yet to come from this team, and Minus Zero has now jumped to the top of my most anticipated list. A new poster for the film was also released this evening.

Godzilla Minus Zero will open in theaters on November 6th.

