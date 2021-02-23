Godzilla vs Kong is Said to be Tonally Different Than Godzilla Sequel

We're just a little over a month away from getting to experience Godzilla vs. Kong for the first time, and the suspense continues to grow regarding the monster verse match-up. As fans wage their bets about who will or should win the fight (you already know I'm standing firm on my Godzilla take), we continue to get small glimpses at the upcoming battle.

It's worth noting that Kong definitely looks like he'll be getting some superior sequences, but every Godzilla fan knows that you can't count the king of monsters out just yet. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, we were given a chance to see the veteran kaiju clash with multiple foes for his title, and while polarizing, made for one incredible take on Godzilla.

The film divided fans and critics, with a lot of impressive advancements from a visual perspective making the movie embrace notes of horror. In a recent set visit from Collider, the publication was able to dive deep with Adam Wingard about all things Godzilla vs. Kong, and the director discussed transitioning from Godzilla: King of the Monsters to the new title.

Wingard explains, "One of the reasons why [Warner Bros.] brought me on is I think a follow up to King of the Monsters is because I am so different than Michael Dougherty as a director, I mean he definitely leans more into the kind of horror realm, and his approach to Godzilla is really kind of scary in a lot of ways, and I think that they knew that the next film after that had to be different regardless of how it was going to be received, and I think I was kind of chosen ultimately because my take was always going to be [tonally very fun and] colorful and all those kinds of things," before the director concluded, "and so, fortunately, it didn't really affect us too much in a literal way."

The film definitely wasn't deserving of the harsher criticisms, but hopefully, Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong will give fans a new perspective on the franchise.

Are you excited for this "colorful" and action-packed monster match-up?