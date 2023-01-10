Hell Fest Writer Details Former Monster Squad Reboot Pitch The writer of Hellfest recently shared details surrounding his previous Monster Squad reboot along with several iterations discussed.

The film The Monster Squad is known as a black comedy horror film directed by Fred Dekker, which has since become a cult-classic favorite despite its overlooked release window in 1987. Consisting of characters like Dracula, The Mummy, Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, and more, the film collected several iconic horror classics under one story and easily left room for its eventual modern resurgence (or revival). Now, according to the scribe of Hell Fest, Light as a Feather, and Leatherface, we've learned that there were once plans to tackle an official return, along with plenty of details about several iterations.

"A Monster Squad Reboot was maybe going to happen, and I was going to write it– a true Hollywood story that happened to me, and I'm okay and over it now." Seth Sherwood wrote in the Twitter thread before adding, "Enough time has passed, and as far as I know, the project is dead, so I can share this for… fun? It was 2015. I had a general with an exec at a production company, with a first look, based on the lot, arrangement with one of the big studios. (Not naming any of them.) The company had already done reboots of two big horror properties for the studio, which had been successful. The exec was a really cool guy I hit it off with, and he told me the studio asked them to take a look at Monster Squad as a potential reboot."

Monster Squad IP Concerns Regarding Box Office Results

Having been asked to officially pitch the project, it became a matter of determining if it was actually cost-effective, picking its targetted audience, and considering other films on the docket with similar plot points (Dracula), which eventually turned the project from a Monster Squad concept to a Dracula-centric tale and even a kids vs. werewolves film within a PG-13 rating threshold. However, when all was said and done, he later writes, "Ultimately though, whatever oracle they consulted, numbers crunched, algorithm ran, or what have you, it was determined that as an IP, while Monster Squad had cache and love and fans, it didn't have it at the level that justified the cost of making a movie."

After seeing Sherwood kill it with Hell Fest, it'll be exciting to see what the genre writer manages to accomplish next.