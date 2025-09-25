Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: greenland, greenland 2: migration

Greenland 2: Migration – Poster Released, Trailer Later Today

The first poster for Greenland 2: Migration was released yesterday, and the first trailer will debut later today.

Article Summary Greenland 2: Migration is the sequel to the 2020 disaster film, with a new poster and trailer revealed today.

The sequel picks up after a comet strike, following the Garrity family as they seek survival in a ruined world.

Gerard Butler returns, with director Ric Roman Waugh at the helm, and the film is set for a January 9, 2026 release.

The first Greenland faced pandemic delays but found success via PVOD and international box office in 2020.

It's not January until we get a Gerard Butler-starring mid-tier action movie likely released by Lionsgate, and January 2026 won't be any different. This time, it's coming in the form of a sequel to Greenland, a film that was supposed to be a theatrical release back in 2020, but thanks to ongoing pandemic delays, it was eventually put on PVOD and streaming. There's something about natural disaster movies that scratches very specific itches in people's brains, and Greenland 2: Migration looks like it's aiming for that same itch. The title and release date were confirmed back in August, along with a cast list and a release date. The first poster was released yesterday, and the first trailer will be released later today.

Greenland 2: Migration: The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

