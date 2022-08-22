Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Maria Bakalova Talks Cosmo, James Gunn

One of the biggest reveals in James Gunn's upcoming Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the casting of Cosmo the Spacedog, played by Maria Bakalova. The actress will play the franchise's third major CG-specific cast member after Vin Diesel's Groot and Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon. Cosmo is a telepathic Soviet dog and security chief of the space station Knowhere in Marvel Comics. While promoting her latest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm spoke to Discussing Film about filming her part and working with director James Gunn.

"Yes, I was in mo-cap. I think that's the only thing I can share so far… it's been amazing," Bakalova said. "I've been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside being a fan of Dogme 95, the movement created by Lars Von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg. Yes, they are two completely different things but equally important to me. So having the chance to join the family of Marvel and especially the Guardians of the Galaxy, which was my first love in the MCU, was a dream come true. I love seeing all the people excited for Vol. 3; the fans have been so welcoming and warm. It's truly precious and reminds you why you're actually doing this kind of work, to make people feel something. I think that's the biggest gift."

Bakalova had nothing but glowing things to say about the GotG franchise director. "I love James Gunn; I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything," she said. "I don't even know how to say it; he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal. I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again. (laughs)" Bodies Bodies Bodies, which also stars Amandla Stenberg, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson, is in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 23, 2023.