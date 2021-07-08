Halloween 1-5 Releasing Yet Again On From Shout Factory In September

Halloween as a franchise has seen many releases over the years on all formats, and this October, Scream Factory is bringing us yet more releases of the first five films in the franchise. This will be the debut of parts 2-5 in 4K, and each has a couple of different editions releasing. First, each film will come with a new 4k scan from the original negative and new audio mixes. As far as special features, if you have the box set they put out a few years ago or any of the previous Halloween releases, you have seen it all before; nothing new here. On top of the regular releases, Scream Factory is teaming up with Sacred Bones Records for special editions of the first three Halloween films that include 7-inch vinyls with a new recording of tracks from the scores by John Carpenter himself. More details can be found below.

Halloween 1-5 4K Release Details

"THE NIGHT HE CAME HOME. It's been 43 years since the John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it – and its immediate sequels – can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4, and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features."

"Three 7" on exclusive and limited edition red, orange, and yellow splatter vinyl via Sacred Bones for Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), and Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), each housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer. These feature music composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The Halloween A-side includes the "Halloween Theme," and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of "Laurie's Theme." The Halloween II The A-side includes "The Shape Enters Laurie's Room," and the B-side contains "The Shape Stalks Again," both newly recorded. Finally, the Halloween III: Season of the Witch A-side includes "Chariots of Pumpkins," and the B-side contains "Season of the Witch," both newly recorded."

All of these releases will ship on September 28th. You can preorder individual films or the box set here while also getting the Sacred Bones releases right here.