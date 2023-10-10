Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: david gordon green, film, halloween, Halloween Ends, horror

Halloween Ends Director Shares His Response to General Criticisms

Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green is explaining why the film's criticisms haven't altered his positive experience with the project.

It's been nearly a year since Blumhouse ended their interpretation of the Halloween story, which, as you already know, was extremely diverse for its choice to introduce a new, arguably jarring character into the forefront of the franchise. Because, in all honestly, it just happened to be one of those big swings that didn't really land with the majority of moviegoers.

Now, the film's director is explaining why the backlash doesn't affect his stance on the concluding chapter of the trilogy.

Halloween Ends Director is Satisfied with His Story

While discussing the Halloween franchise on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, horror filmmaker David Gordon Green admits, "Halloween 3 [Halloween Ends], for example. Very divisive. People can feel the way they want to do. I was so excited to tell that story. I'm thrilled with the outcome of it. So, as far as I got to check the boxes…on my bucket list of creations, I got to do it. It has its challenges in the universe, but so be it. … And if you're comfortable as an artist with that, and that's enough, you're okay."

Green then elaborates, "If you're looking for validation at a box office or a critic or a reception from a fan base or a unique audience. But…you could look at my first film, which was really critically well-received, and you couldn't ask for a better introduction, but it was rejected from Sundance, and nobody went to the box office, and it made very little money, and then had another life when Criterion Collection picked it up. … So the only thing you can do as a creator that's willing to put yourself out there and make yourself vulnerable is be true to yourself. I'm lucky to have a group of cohorts and collaborators that are going to stand by me through the good times and bad times and continue these creations. That circle of trust is the only thing that's really meaningful to me, outside of my own intuition as a creative species."

As a moviegoer who invests time and money into these franchises, did it leave you feeling fulfilled? What are your thoughts on the divisive conclusion to Green's Halloween trilogy?

