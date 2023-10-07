Posted in: Blumhouse, Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, halloween, Halloween Ends, horror, jason blum

Jason Blum Suggests He's Considered Additional Halloween Films

Blumhouse's Jason Blum is revealing that he's considered the idea of making more Halloween-centric films after concluding with the final film.

The Blumhouse Halloween trilogy started out strong and ended on a divisive note, concluding the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode story with one final confrontation. Regardless of any criticism, it's universally recognized that Jamie Lee Curtis killed it. And as we were told, Blumhouse always intended to end things with their third entry. However, as it turns out, there have been a few recent moments where those in charge at Blumhouse have had a (potential) change of heart about the finality of the final film.

Jason Blum Shows Slight Interest in Producing Additional Halloween Films

According to a new interview via ComicBook, there could still be slight hope, with Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum jokingly admitting, "It was called [Halloween Ends]' that's the end." Franchise director David Gordon Green then adds, "Yeah, where do you go after that?" Blum immediately addresses the topic by admitting, "I don't know, I don't know. I've been thinking about [the Halloween franchise] a lot lately. I'm not so sure; I'm not so sure. I was very sure it was our last Halloween, and now… You know, I've been thinking, Halloween is coming around, the actual holiday, and I don't know. I don't know. It's anybody's guess."

In the past, we've seen Blum reiterate that Halloween Ends would, in fact, be the end for Blumhouse's involvement in the franchise, admitting, "I didn't say it's gonna be the last Halloween movie. It's our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to [Malek Akkad] and what he does; only he knows, but we are done. This is our last one, and I think people will be very happy."

Do you think that Blumhouse should get another chance to revisit the world of Halloween? Or is it time for a new stab at the beloved and influential genre franchise? Sound off in the comments section.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!