Halloween Ends: Follow Jamie's Journey Before It Ends Next Week

Halloween Ends next week, and the anticipation and nervousness is building. A lot of rumors and speculation about what is being billed as the final confrontation between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers are being bandied about, and today we have a new featurette looking at Jamie's journey with the franchise, as well as a ton of new images from the film. Check it all out below.

Halloween Ends Next Week

"It's a movie about a final reckoning… between Laurie and Michael," Jamie says of Halloween Ends. "There is a battle between them, and the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movies were about a woman who was prepared for Michael. Every day of her life, since she was 17 years old. This is a movie where she's actually moved on. Laurie doesn't see Michael coming. And that's a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unexpected, and it has to be like a street brawl." She adds, "This movie… this other character comes in that she's concerned about, but she's not thinking about Michael. And then Michael comes back. And so the fight was an unexpected fight." This sounds like the character that is in the official description, Corey Cunningham, played by Rohan Campbell. She also teased something else involving Corey: "The opening of this movie is every parent's worst nightmare. This is a babysitter with a child on Halloween night that goes terribly wrong. It's so crazy intense."

Will it all actually come to a head next week? As far as this chapter of the franchise is concerned, yes, but come on, do any of us actually think that this will be the end for Michael Myers? That mask is the most famous image in the history of slasher films, and maybe horror in general; whoever takes up the mantle from Blumhouse will never let evil truly rest. Halloween Ends is in theaters and on Peacock next Friday.