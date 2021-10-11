Watch Halloween 2018 This Thursday W/ Jamie Lee Curtis Via Movie Mate

Halloween Kills opens in theaters this week, and streaming on Peacock and Movie Mate offers a chance to watch the 2018 film with star Jamie Lee Curtis as a refresher before seeing the latest film in the series. Movie Mate is a program that allows you to chat with JLC as the movie plays, answering fans' "burning" questions all while also showing behind-the-scenes photos and such. It all runs through Facebook Messenger and Instagram. You can also use the same experience with Halloween Kills, though I would suggest doing that at home with Peacock viewings and not in a theater. You can get more info here.

Halloween Week Is Here!

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. Halloween Kills is out October 15th."

Only a couple of days to wait now. Man, they can't go by fast enough. Halloween Kills is out this Friday.