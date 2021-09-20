Halloween Kills FInal Trailer Here, In Theaters & Peacock Oct. 15th

Halloween Kills will finally unleash Michael Myers back into our theaters and our hearts on October 15th, after a year-long delay due to the pandemic. The film will also see day and date release on Peacock as well, announced earlier this month. When we last left Michael Myers, he was burning alive in the remote home of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who was escaping in the back of a pick-up truck with her daughter (Judy Greer) and grand-daughter (Andy Matichak). Early reviews of the film after its debut in Venice have been a mixed bag, but they all say one thing in unison: this is as violent a Michael Myers as we have ever seen. While I am not sure we needed a final trailer, you can see it below.

I Wish Halloween Kills Released Tomorrow

"It's one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house. But what we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can't just stick your head under the covers anymore. When we made the last one, we wanted to find a way for someone who's never seen the original to get up to speed with the story," he continues. "But this one gets right to the action. It's very aggressive. It's more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

With Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak all returning, Halloween Kills, along with Robert Longstreet, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and James Jude Courtney, opens in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15th, 2021. Where will you choose to watch it?