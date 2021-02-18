John Carpenter Says He Loves Being The "Halloween Guy"

John Carpenter is one of the most iconic filmmakers in the history of Hollywood, having put a whole genre on his back and creating stories that will last through the annals of time. None of his films will ever top the original Halloween, though, for my money, the greatest horror film ever made and one of the most important films in general. Often he is asked how the legacy of Halloween makes him feel like in this new interview he did with NME about his new album of music, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. Like always, when asked these days, he loves it.

He Will Always Be "That Halloween Guy," And That Is Okay

"No, I love it, and I'm still loving it. Are you kidding me? Being the 'Halloween guy' gave me a career in movies. And even now, I'm working on the new Halloween movies that are being released by David Gordon Green. I'm as happy as a pig in shit. Halloween gave me everything. It's great. I get to be John Carpenter." Hard to argue with that. He also gave some updates on Halloween Kills: "It's done. We're just waiting on the world to be a little bit more sane and a little safer before we release it. It's the ultimate slasher movie. It's Halloween on steroids. It's great. I think it's a balls-out slasher movie. We haven't had one of those in a long time."

We should have already seen that one, but alas, the world went to hell, and now we have to wait. Having to wait to hear John's new music from that film is torture in its own right, but do yourself a favor and pick up Lost Themes III; it is some of his best work, in my opinion. It is available right now.