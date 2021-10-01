Halloween Kills Dolby Cinema Poster Debuts, Tickets On Sale Now

Halloween Kills is out in two weeks, and the reveals are coming fast and furious. Today, right now actually, tickets are on sale for Dolby Cinema screenings of the film, and a new poster was revealed as well seeing Michael Myers in all his fiery glory. The sequel is the most anticipated horror release of the year, and the follow-up to 2018's Halloween, which grossed over $250 million on its way to becoming the most successful film in the franchise. A third film, Halloween Ends, will release in October 2022. You can see the new poster for Halloween Kills down below.

Not Long Now, Halloween Fans

Here is what Jamie Lee Curtis had to say about playing Laurie Strode these last 43 years at the Venice Film Festival, and how this new Halloween film is relevant to the world we are living in today: "The most exciting thing for being an actor in the same role for 43 years is that we all have changed, we're battered and bruised, and we grow… Ultimately we're saying we are all human, and you relate to Laurie because you are wounded too and fighting back against the demons. I think that what David has done, particularly with the 2018 movie, was to explore something deeper. We're actors, so the deeper you want us to go, the deeper we will go, but also it was prescient what David and company figured out: We were on a verge of a wave of women understanding their own trauma and voicing it. The collision between the reality of life and the reality of Laurie's life… happened in a pretty profound way."

"We are seeing all around the world, collective community rage against the machine… Halloween Kills amplifies that thought on an existential note to the nth degree. We're a divided world; in the U.S., we're are a divided country. Evil is seeming to win a bit, it doesn't mean it's going to happen always, but evil has won many times through history… What David has created in these three films will be very much a view into these times we live in."

Halloween Kills opens in theaters, including Dolby Cinema, and same day streaming on Peacock October 15th. You can purchase Dolby Cinema tickets right here.