Halloween Kills Will Be On Peacock the Same Day As Theatrical Release

Halloween Kills will be home before most thought. The film will see a hybrid release on October 15th, as it will now debut in theaters and same-day on Peacock. The announcement was made a few minutes ago as they try to take advantage of a big box office opening and the paid tier of the streaming service. They did the same thing with Boss Baby 2 this past summer and want to use Michael Myers to build hype around the paid tier for Peacock. Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum was adamant that the film would not change release dates or go to streaming and would open in theaters, so I wonder what his thoughts are on this now. Deadline had the news.

Halloween Kills Should Boost Some Numbers

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all."

As a fan of the franchise, I must say I am torn now. I do not feel comfortable going to the theater yet, but I was planning on doing it for this. Now I am conflicted. We shall see, as we can all make up our minds now. Halloween Kills opens in theaters and on Peacock on October 15th.