Hammer Horror Documentary In The Works, Celebratin 90th Anniversary

Hammer Films will be the subject of a new documentary coming in November, celebrating its 90th anniversary.

The 90-minute documentary, directed by Benjamin Field, features new and archival interviews with industry legends.

Hammer Films, known for its iconic horror movies, was founded in 1934 by William Hinds.

CEO John Gore expresses pride in Hammer's legacy and future, emphasizing its ongoing influence in the horror genre.

Hammer Films has been around for 90 years, and there will be a celebration. Hammer is partnering with Sky and Deep Fusion Films to make a documentary celebrating the horror house. Called Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters, it will launch in November. Hammer was started in 1934 by William Hinds, and the 90-minute doc will take a look at the studio's beginnings and successes and, more than likely, spend a lot of time on the films starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. Deep Fusion's Benjamin Field will direct the project, already in production. It will also feature a bunch of new interviews, as well as archival chats with the likes of Tim Burton, John Carpenter, and Joe Dante. Deadline had the news.

Hammer Films Holds A Special Place In Every Horror Heart

Hammer Films CEO John Gore had this to say: "As a lifelong fan of Hammer Films, I am incredibly proud to celebrate our 90th anniversary with this remarkable, insightful, and celebratory documentary. "Heroes, Legends and Monsters pays tribute to the people behind Hammer – in front of and behind the camera – and sets the stage for an exciting future. Hammer has always been at the forefront of horror, and with the dedication of a talented team and the support of Sky, we are poised to continue thrilling audiences with Hammer magic for the next decade and beyond. Here's to the next 90 years of Hammer and its heroes, legends, and monsters."

If you like horror, Hammer Films holds a special place in your heart. We will all be highly anticipating this project, and maybe by the time it releases, we will also have the Christopher Lee NECA Dracula figure next to us as we watch, as that is also set to come out this fall. I cannot wait to see who they get to talk about the studio in the documentary as well. This one could be very special if done correctly.

