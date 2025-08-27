Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: hamnet

Hamnet: Official Teaser And Images From Chloé Zhao's New Film Released

Focus Features released the first teaser trailer and several images from Hamnet, the next film from writer and director Chloé Zhao.

Hamnet adapts the acclaimed novel inspired by the story behind Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Paul Mescal stars alongside Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn in this dramatic feature.

Chloé Zhao aims to blend arthouse sensibility with a fresh take on literary history in Hamnet.

Hey, look, it's another thing that Paul Mescal is in. We love that for him. Writer and director Chloé Zhao is absolutely incredible, but how amazing she is got buried under the avalanche of how badly Eternals underperformed at the box office. Focus Features, however, is no Marvel, and they are probably still the best of the arthouse offshoots from other studios to walk that line of releasing movies with larger budgets that are niche, experimental, and from some of the best talent working today. Hamnet is one of several Focus Features movies that are coming out later this year, and if you're an English nerd, you might be into this. The official teaser trailer is out now, along with a bunch of images. Personally, I haven't read the book, but I do love me some Shakespeare fanfic (said with all the love and respect in the world). All the pieces appear to be here for this one to work; now they just have to nail execution.

Hamnet: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, Hamnet tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao, stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn. It will be released in select theaters on November 27, 2025, and nationwide on December 12, 2025.

