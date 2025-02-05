Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: harrison ford, indiana jones, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford Remains Unbothered That Indiana Jones 5 Flopped

Harrison Ford remains unbothered that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny underperformed, declaring that "sh-- happens."

Article Summary Harrison Ford remains unfazed by Indiana Jones 5's box office flop, saying, "Shit happens."

The film, criticized after its Cannes premiere, barely made $400M due to its sizeable budget.

Ford, surprisingly, advocated for Indiana Jones 5, wanting Indy to have a final adventure.

Despite the reception, Ford is satisfied with revisiting the iconic role one last time.

When it was announced that a fifth Indiana Jones film was happening and Harrison Ford would reprise his role as the titular character, everyone thought it was a sure thing. Everyone, including Lucasfilm and Disney, were so sure they had a hit and a great film on their hands that they premiered the film more than a month before its theatrical release at the Cannes Film Festival. The problem is that the film is decidedly mediocre, and if they had a week or maybe two of people talking about it, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny wouldn't have stumbled at the box office. Instead, there was more than a month of people talking about how everyone walked out of Cannes, shrugging and even saying the film was bad. By the time the dust settled, the film walked away with a box office take of under $400 million, which wouldn't have been such a problem for a movie with a modest budget. This film was bloated beyond belief, and that ~$400 million didn't even get Disney out of the red. It was one of the big surprises of 2023, and with Ford joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Wall Street Journal asked for his thoughts on the film underperforming. Ford, as one might expect, remains unbothered.

"Shit happens," he said. "I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I'm still happy I made that movie."

The most surprising thing about that comment was hearing that Ford wanted to make another Indiana Jones film, not some boardroom full of people hoping to print a ton of money [though that probably happened, too]. When Ford was brought on for Star Wars, gossip at the time made it sound like another Indiana Jones was sort of snuck onto the contract as a bonus. So hearing that Ford was the one who wanted this is interesting and further proof that he's eager and willing to work in most franchises except the one that made him famous. Sorry, Star Wars fans.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released on June 30th, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!