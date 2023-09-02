Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bonnie wright, film, harry potter, Warner Bros

Harry Potter Star Talks Source Material Changes for Her Character

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is discussing a few of the biggest source material changes her character Ginny faced.

Whenever a filmmaker, studio, writer, or production company sets out to theatrically adapt a pre-existing story, there will always be a few changes along the way. It is what it is. However, with a franchise like Harry Potter, its intense fandom can be extra specific about what they'd like to have included, which, in some instances, can even include the cast.

Now, the actor behind fan-favorite character Ginny is discussing a few of the changes she's aware of and a few missed details that she would have hoped to include.

Noteworthy Changes for Ginny in the Harry Potter Films

While addressing various plot points that she would have liked to cover during her time in the Harry Potter cinematic franchise (due to source material changes), star Bonnie Wright explains to the Inside of You podcast, "[I'd like to have included] so many things—hard development with her relationship with Harry. In the book, there were these kinds of a lot of little moments that build up to it and give it reason. So, just those nuanced moments of their relationship developing would have been great. I also feel like there were many more scenes showing this kind of confidence of her, which is with the Dumbledore one or loads of quidditch she was in, tons of professional quidditch players in her later life, so I think they would have helped."

When discussing examples of her dialogue being altered from the first book, in particular, Wright clarifies. "Because Ginny had no lines in the first film, the actual first line I had in the film, which was one line, was given to me on the day, which [our director Chris Columbus] was like, 'I think you need a line,' which is my 'good luck' to Harry. I actually read Hermione's lines because they didn't have any other scenes for me to read, so they were like, 'You're just going to have to read this character.'"

Are there any major character changes to Harry Potter that stand out to you? Or did the franchise satisfy you enough to not really care?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!