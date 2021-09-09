Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson Cast In New Haunted Mansion Film

Haunted Mansion has gained two new major cast additions, as Rosario Dawson and Owen Wilson have been cast in the new film based on the best ride in the Disney Parks. Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) is directing this new film, with LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish already a part of the cast. This one is coming together really fast, and it looks like it will be heading into production soon. The first Haunted Mansion film was released in 2003, starring Eddie Murphy, and it was terrible. Hopefully, this one will right that wrong in the universe. The Dawson news was reported by Deadline.

Please Just Let Us Get A Good Haunted Mansion Film

The Haunted Mansion has been a happy haunt for all to visit since opening at Disneyland in 1969 and Disney World in 1971. Think about how many little horror fans had their first brush with spooks and frights on that ride. My little one was terrified of it when she rode it the first time a couple of years ago, but now we walk around the house quoting all the ride dialogue and dancing to Grin Grinning Ghosts all the time. It truly is one of the most iconic rides in the world, and there are so many directions that Disney could go to with a film here.

I think focusing on the mansion itself is key. The popular ghosts and ghouls inside are secondary; the biggest and most important character of all is the Haunted Mansion itself. If Disney is willing to go a smidge darker and have a group of people trapped in the mansion overnight or something like that, this could be one of the great horror films of the last 20 years. Sorry, I am getting ahead of myself, I just love the mythology and the ride so much I want to see them do it justice. Thankfully, Simien is a gifted storyteller, and the Mansion could not be in better hands.